Chris Martin: Dakota Johnson Inspired Me to Make Concerts More Inclusive

July 2022

While Coldplay embarked on their Music of the Spheres World Tour, Martin opened up about the decision to provide assistance to hard-of-hearing fans at the band’s shows — and credited Johnson with the idea. “My partner, she said, ‘I got you a Christmas present, a Subpac,'” the singer recalled during an interview with CBS Mornings. “She said, ‘It’s like what Finneas wears on stage when he’s with Billie [Eilish].’ And it vibrates, so it’s useful for someone like Finneas to hear where the one is on the bass drum.”

Martin and his bandmates noted that it made them “emotional” to help make live music accessible to fans of all abilities.