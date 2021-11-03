November 2021

“[Post-COVID safety protocols have] been weird,” the High Note actress told The Hollywood Reporter during a November 2021 interview. “If I’ve been working, I can’t really be around my parents because they’re older. But my friends and my partner [Martin], we’ve been together a lot, and it’s great.”

She further revealed to the outlet that the couple had gotten into binge-watching Netflix’s Squid Game, calling it “so intense.” She added, “It’s confusingly f—ked up because it’s joyful at moments and then it’s horrifying. And that’s a really interesting combo.”