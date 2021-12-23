Chris Noth Accused of Sexual Assault by Multiple Women: Everything to Know

Another Accuser

Singer Lisa Gentile came forward to accuse the actor of sexual assault on December 23. During a press conference with lawyer Gloria Allred, she claimed that Noth forcibly kissed her and touched her breasts in 2002. “I was trying to get him to stop,” the songwriter said, alleging that Noth called her one day later and threatened to “ruin” her career if she told anyone about the incident.

Allred, for her part, called on Sex and the City’s Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis to support the Adult Survivors Act, a proposed New York state law that would allow sexual assault victims to seek justice after the statute of limitations ended. “We urge Sarah, Cynthia and Kristin to take action, to speak out in support of the Adult Survivors Act,” the lawyer said. “Their endorsement of this act would be important.”