Have There Been More Allegations?

One day after the THR article was published, a third allegation was made via a Daily Beast report. The third alleged victim told the newspaper that she was initially starstruck upon meeting Noth: “I remember how electrifying his hand, the hand I watched hold Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, felt grabbing me.” After their encounter, she instead found him “sloppy,” “heavy” and “strong.”