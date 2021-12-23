Former 'SATC' Stand-in Claims Chris Noth's Set Behavior Was 'Disgusting'

Set Claims

Following the allegations surrounding Noth, a former stand-in on SATC called his set behavior “disgusting.”

“As a former stand-in who worked on Sex and the City for four seasons, I remember his toxic behavior all too vividly,” Heather Kristin wrote in an Independent essay in December 2021. “The first time the ‘alpha male’ actor slid his hand down my back and over my butt, I flinched. I was in my mid-20’s and had worked as an extra on movie sets for over a decade; I had never been manhandled. ‘That’s your spot, sweetie,’ Noth said, inching even closer.”

The former actress claimed, “The atmosphere was toxic. About a year later, Chris Noth pointed to another stand-in and said, ‘I want that one tied up, gagged, and brought to my trailer.’ When he got near me, I balled up my fists, squared my shoulders, and said, ‘This is my and her space.’”

A spokesperson for Noth has denied the allegations, telling Us, “There’s never been a single complaint or report about him acting inappropriately on the set of Sex and the City.”