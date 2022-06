2019

In January, the Lego Movie actor proposed to Schwarzenegger. During an episode of her podcast, Faris said, “Chris texted me this morning and he was like, ‘I proposed to Katherine last night.’ And I was like, ‘Ahh, that’s amazing.’ I texted him back, like, ‘I just wanted to remind you I’m an ordained minister.'”

Six months later, Pratt and Schwarzenegger tied the knot.