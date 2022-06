A Cool Dad

It can be hard to impress the child of movie stars, but Pratt was able to do just that when Jurassic World — The Ride opened at Universal Studios Hollywood. “He’s really excited,” the Zero Dark Thirty actor told Us in July 2019. “I think we’re going to try to do it this week. … If there’s any kind of movie or theme park ride that can get you cool dad points, it would be this one.”