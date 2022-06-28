Everything Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Have Said About 'Perfect' Son Jack

A Father-Son Moment

“We did this amazing thing they call ‘skin-to-skin’ — it was just the best feeling I ever had,” he said during a speech in December 2014. “It’s just what it sounds like. My little boy was laying across my neck and chest feeling my heartbeat and feeling my love, and I played him country music and I sang to him and I made him promises … In that moment … you know, about … just about what kind of dad I wanted to be, and I just prayed that he’d be here long enough and he was going to let me keep him.”