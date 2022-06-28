Everything Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Have Said About 'Perfect' Son Jack

He’s ‘Remarkable’

The Washington native told Ellen DeGeneres in January 2015 that the then-2-year-old was wise beyond his years. “He says amazing things. I was laying next to our bed and we made a little nest for him with lots of pillows during a retreat we did over the holidays … because we didn’t have a crib,” he recalled. “I said, ‘You know, Jack, there’s a lot of people here and it’s very loud. People are going to be having a lot of fun and there might even be some tension.’ And he just said, ‘It’s family.’ I almost started crying.”