Everything Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Have Said About 'Perfect' Son Jack

Jack Swearing While Fishing

ven when Jack misbehaves, his parents can’t help but gush about him. “I had this rule with my old man and I have it with my son, which is when you’re fishing you can swear. It’s just the guys, go ahead and let loose,” Pratt recalled during a May 2018 appearance on the Graham Norton Show. “He catches a fish and I’m trying to get him to take a picture with the fish before we let it go and it flops out of his hands. The fin pokes him in the hand … and he starts to cry.” The Wanted actor then revealed that the little one hilariously expressed his anger at the “stupid” fish by declaring, “That stupid bass is a f—king p-ssy!”