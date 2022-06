The Cutest Thing Ever

“The day came when I got to take Jack home, and the first years were filled with doctor’s appointments, five surgeries, physical therapy, a lot of laughter — because Jack was and is the most adorable cutest thing I could ever have imagined,” the Scary Movie star said about her first days of motherhood during a virtual event for nonprofit organization Global Alliance to Prevent Prematurity and Stillbirth in May 2021.