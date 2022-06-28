Everything Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Have Said About 'Perfect' Son Jack

‘Tough As Nails’

In that same speech, Pratt praised his “tough as nails” son while sharing an update on his health. “Our Jack went from a small helpless little squirt to a strong, happy, funny, and vocal boy,” the Passengers star continued. “He loves monster trucks and Daniel Tiger and, believe it or not, he loves vegetables. Broccoli and cherry tomatoes are his favorite foods. … I’ve done all kinds of cool stuff as an actor. I’ve gotten to jump out of helicopters and do daring stunts and play baseball in a professional stadium, but none of them mean anything compared to being somebody’s daddy.”