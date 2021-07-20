July 2021

The author opened up about her and Pratt’s experience with “premarital counseling” before their 2019 wedding, calling it “the most amazing gift” they could have asked for. “I know not everybody does [it], of course, because … if they don’t tell you you have to, then why would you?” she said on the “Meaning Full Living” podcast. “Talking about things that maybe we wouldn’t necessarily have talked about before getting married, [talking] about things that couples of 10 or 15 years still don’t like to talk about with one another. Being prompted to talk about those things is also a really helpful thing to do early on. That I think helps us.”