June 2022

“Happy Anniversary to my strong, gorgeous, smart, lovely, organized, tough, kind, compassionate, wife. I’m a lucky man,” the Jurassic World star wrote via Instagram in celebration of the couple’s third anniversary. “God is so good. The kids and I are so grateful to have you. You do so much to better our lives. Thank you. I love you. We love you! ❤️❤️❤️.”

In the post, Pratt shared a handful of photos of the couple throughout the years, including a few snaps of them with their children and family pets.

Schwarzenegger, for her part, posted two black and white pictures of herself and her beau. “Happy anniversary my love angel face 💓 I love you more every day and feel so lucky to live life with you,” the podcast host wrote via Instagram. “Thanks for being the best husband, partner, and father ever. You make me laugh, feel so loved and supported, you fix everything, you’re the best postpartum caretaker — making me soups every night — and to watch you love me and our family is the greatest joy. Happy anniversary! 💋.”