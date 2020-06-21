January 2019

Pratt shared his plans to expand the couple’s family shortly after their engagement. “The future? Oh. Lots of kids,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life.” The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part star also hinted that he might retreat from the public eye. “I always wanted to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work,” he said. “I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets.”