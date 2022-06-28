Dealing With Backlash Over a Tribute to His Family

During the interview, the Jurassic World actor recalled how people misinterpreted his tribute to wife Katherine Schwarzenegger and their eldest daughter, Lyla, 2.

“I said something like, ‘Find someone who looks at you the way my wife looks at me.’ And then I gave her some shit in the thing and said, ‘But I love you. I’m so thankful for my wife — she gave me a beautiful, healthy daughter,’” he detailed. “And then a bunch of articles came out and said, ‘That’s so cringeworthy. I can’t believe Chris Pratt would thank her for a healthy daughter when his first child was born premature. That’s such a dig at his ex-wife.’ And I’m like, That is f–ked up. My son’s gonna read that one day. He’s nine. And it’s etched in digital stone.”

Pratt, who shares son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris, struggled with the response on social media. “It really f–king bothered me, dude. I cried about it,” he admitted. “I was like, I hate that these blessings in my life are — to the people close to me — a real burden.”