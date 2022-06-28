His Relationship With Religion

“I think there’s a distinction between being religious — adhering to the customs created by man, oftentimes appropriating the awe reserved for who I believe is a very real God — and using it to control people, to take money from people, to abuse children, to steal land, to justify hatred. Whatever it is,” the Critics’ Choice nominee explained to the magazine. “The evil that’s in the heart of every single man has glommed on to the back of religion and come along for the ride.”