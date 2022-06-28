Top 5

Chris Pratt Clarifies His Connection With Hillsong Church, Calls Religion ‘Oppressive as F–k’

His Weight Loss Journey

For the Everwood alum, his body transformation was “the hardest” when he first started the journey. “I was almost 300 pounds, and never really thought that I would ever be considered a candidate to play one of these sort of action hero kind of roles,” he revealed. “I’ve always wanted to have the career I have right now. And a big part of that was just taking this body that I live in and tuning it up.”

Pratt recalled living a “pretty unhealthy” lifestyle while filming Parks and Recreation from 2009 to 2015. “I can’t believe that I would eat 5 cheeseburgers for lunch. And that was happiness at that time,” the Terminal List star added. “And now it’s the exact opposite. Now eating is boring, but the times between eating I feel great. Whereas before, eating was fun, but the times between I felt like crap.”

 

