His Weight Loss Journey

For the Everwood alum, his body transformation was “the hardest” when he first started the journey. “I was almost 300 pounds, and never really thought that I would ever be considered a candidate to play one of these sort of action hero kind of roles,” he revealed. “I’ve always wanted to have the career I have right now. And a big part of that was just taking this body that I live in and tuning it up.”

Pratt recalled living a “pretty unhealthy” lifestyle while filming Parks and Recreation from 2009 to 2015. “I can’t believe that I would eat 5 cheeseburgers for lunch. And that was happiness at that time,” the Terminal List star added. “And now it’s the exact opposite. Now eating is boring, but the times between eating I feel great. Whereas before, eating was fun, but the times between I felt like crap.”