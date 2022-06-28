Reflecting on His Upbringing

According to Pratt, his childhood was largely shaped by his difficult relationship with his father.

“I am a sensitive person. My dad knew that when I was a youngster, and it kind of made him dislike me. Or not dislike me but act like he disliked me — because he probably grew up in a world where a guy like that could get eaten alive,” he noted. “And so he wanted to put calluses on me.”

The Marvel actor used “humor as a self-defense mechanism” in response to his personal issues. “I developed Andy [Dwyer], really. Andy on Parks and Rec was my clown that I had honed my entire life, a guy who is affable, who’s an intelligent person playing a dumb person,” Pratt said.