2021

The pair walked the red carpet together at the CMT Artist of the Year event in Nashville in October. “Lot of love in the room tonight and that’s what music’s about, it’s about love,” Chris said while accepting the honor. “I’m grateful to play music, you know, this is meaningful, and I’m so grateful to the fans, I’m so grateful to CMT, so grateful to my wife and the children and all my family whose supported me through all these things.”