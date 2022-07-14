Chrishell Stause and G Flip’s Relationship Timeline

July 2022

G Flip admitted their hesitation to appear with their new love on reality TV, considering Stause’s continued tenure on Selling Sunset.

“I never thought of my life as being on a reality show. I think I want to stick to the music,” the Australian native told Entertainment Tonight. “I don’t want people to know me as a reality star rather than, like, the musician, because my whole life I’ve been playing music. Since I was nine years old, that’s always been my dream. I always just want to be in studios or onstage playing drums and stuff. So I don’t think it’s really for me.”