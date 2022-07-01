June 2022

Stause described her relationship with G Flip to Vogue as “unlocked,” meaning the duo don’t have many restrictions. “It’s when they have the key to your heart, but the walls are down and there are no rules or regulations, just love and support,” she explained. “Plus, it ties into real estate, which is actually quite cute!”

The TV personality noted that “just being around G [is] such a mood-lifting experience; if you ever had the pleasure of being in the same room with them, you would quickly see what I mean. I love feeling that endless support of just wanting the other person to be fully who they are.”