June 2022

The couple weren’t hiding their love at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, packing on the PDA from their seats in the audience. As she won the trophy for best reality star, the Netflix personality gushed, “Just really quick, I knew about this nomination before I had said anything about my sexuality. I’m not trying to get really deep with you guys, but the fact that this was voted on after means so much to me because I wasn’t sure how that was gonna go. Thank you so much, guys. I appreciate it.”