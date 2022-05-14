May 2022

“In this current situation with G … yes, I wish we were in the same stage in our life and wanted the same things, but that doesn’t diminish the deep connection that we have made,” Stause said in an Instagram video, while addressing some fan concern over the new romance. “For me, it is about the person. It is about their heart. I am attracted to masculine energy and I don’t really care about what the physical form is.”

The former soap opera star added: “With G, they identify as nonbinary. They really feel like they are a mix. They identify on both sides of male and female. I personally find [it] such a beautiful mix and it’s probably why we did connect on such a deep level so quick.”

She concluded: “I’m the same person that you’ve been following this whole time. I hope if this is all confusing to you, stick around and keep an open mind. If you don’t, I understand that too. But I’m happy and I hope that you all are as well. Sending lots of love.”