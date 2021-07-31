Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Makeout in Italy: Photos

Love Lives Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Continue Their Italian PDA Tour at the Trevi Fountain By Nicole Massabrook 8 mins ago MEGA 8 6 / 8 All Smiles The happy couple appeared to be in a great mood. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 4 Outfits You Need Right Now For Your Upcoming Beach Getaway! Jonathan Taylor Thomas Spotted in Hollywood for the 1st Time in Years: Photos How Much Reality Stars Get Paid for ‘Bachelor,’ ‘The Challenge’ and More More News