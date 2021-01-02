Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe’s Relationship Timeline

December 2020

The reality star introduced her boyfriend to her family on Christmas, sharing photos of them all in matching pajamas. “He fit right in. Merry Christmas everyone from mine to yours!!! Sending you all so much love,” she captioned the photos before responding to those who brought up the concern of the large crowd amid COVID-19.

“I normally always try to be socially responsible with my posts because I am naturally a compassionate person. I can see how this does not show that to some. I understand you won’t agree, but at least so you can see where I am coming from- This is my immediate family and we all are able to test before and after,” she added. “This is the first Christmas without our mom we felt important to be there for each other in a tough year. Keo brought such welcomed happiness and selfishly I posted in a very happy moment. Please be safe and I am sending all my love to my supporters & critics. I hear all of you and can appreciate feedback from both sides.”