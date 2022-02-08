Chrishell’s Mom Didn’t Like Justin

While reflecting on her mother’s 2020 cancer battle, she revealed that her mom wasn’t a big fan of her ex-husband. “I’m not sure if she did it on purpose or as a dig, but she always called him Jacob,” Stause wrote. When her sister asked whether Hartley reached out after their mom’s July 2020 death, Stause recalled, “I told her that he hadn’t and that I wasn’t really expecting him to, but that it was OK because mom never liked Jacob anyway. So my mom kept us laughing, even after she was gone.”