‘DWTS’ Challenges

Stause has been open about freezing her eggs, explaining in the book that she was in the middle of the process when she started Dancing With the Stars in 2020. She recalled the first week being “the hardest” as she felt like “I had a basketball in my stomach.” She called her tango to “Raise Your Glass” by Pink “frustrating” — it’s “not a freaking tango song” — and said partner Gleb Savchenko thought they would be eliminated first. Stause, however, felt comfortable as an underdog and was ultimately the seventh celebrity eliminated.