Her Feud With Christine Quinn

Stause wrote that Quinn tried to “bond” with her when they first met, but she quickly questioned her motives, alleging that Quinn would often gossip about their coworkers. “We had a few on (and off) screen fights, and at first it was tough for me to keep my cool,” she wrote, recalling leaving a season 1 party because she was “so shocked” by the “level of antagonism.”

The soap star claimed that the fight between the two women over Stause’s past comments about Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet lasted over an hour even though it aired for a few minutes. “After filming season 1, Christine and I were left on horrible terms. We didn’t speak at all, for months,” she wrote, noting that she put up a “healthy wall” to be able to film with her again. When Stause turned down an invitation to Quinn’s engagement party, however, she quickly ended up back on her bad side and the pair’s friendship never truly recovered.