Justin’s Charity Commitment for ‘Selling Sunset’

Fans may recall Stause offering a coffee date with Hartley as an auction item for a season 3 story line on Selling Sunset. “I hope that person got their coffee date, because to be honest I have no idea how that panned out,” she wrote, noting that Hartley sent her the divorce text one day after the charity event. “To that person, if you never got that coffee date, hit me up.”