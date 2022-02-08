Losing Out on Being the ’Bachelorette’

Stause reflected on ABC pulling her announcement as the new Bachelorette in 2008 after DeAnna Pappas’ appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show ahead of production on season 4.

“I was definitely bummed,” she wrote. “Looking back now, I can see that everything happens for a reason because for so many years my love life wasn’t the main topic of conversation, and if I had done The Bachelorette, my love life would have been THE topic of conversation.”

In the same chapter, Stause revealed she was cast in the Disney+ Cheaper by the Dozen remake alongside Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union but found out three days later that she lost the role to someone else.