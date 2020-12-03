Love Lives Chrishell Stause Is Dating Dance Pro Keo Motsepe: Gleb Savchenko and More ‘DWTS’ Cast Members React By Sarah Hearon 3 hours ago Courtesy of Kelsey McNeal/ABC 8 4 / 8 Cheryl Burke The pro left three heart eyes emoji in the comments section. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Black Friday Bonanza: 31 of Our Favorite Fashion Picks You Can’t Miss on Amazon Our 25 Absolute Favorite Nordstrom Black Friday Deals — All Sure to Sell Out! Augustinus Bader! YSL! Violet Grey’s Sitewide Cyber Week Sale Is Mind-Blowing More News