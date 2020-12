Gleb Savchenko

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Love you guys!!!” Stause’s DWTS partner commented on the snap.

While Savchenko approves of the romance, a source previously told Us that he and Stause “definitely had a flirty relationship” during their stint on the ABC show. “Chrishell and Gleb are still texting all the time and have been in contact about the public frenzy surrounding them. Chrishell isn’t bothered by the attention either,” an insider told Us last month.