Pics

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Make Red Carpet Debut Nearly 3 Weeks After Confirming Romance

By
Chrishell Stause Jason Oppenheim Red Carpet Debut
 Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
4
4 / 4
podcast
Immunity_Boost_Ad_600x338

Finding Love at Work

Stause got her real estate license in 2018 and has been working for The Oppenheim Group ever since.

Back to top