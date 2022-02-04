Friendly Exes

Despite their split, Stause confessed during a February 2022 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she only finds it “awkward” to work with her ex “when there’s alcohol involved.”

The All My Children alum added that she and Oppenheim were still on good terms — so good, in fact, that she was hoping to earn some “preferential treatment” from her boss. “I should at least get a better commission split,” Stause said with a laugh. “I’m trying. I’ve made the argument [to Jason] and I think it’s going to happen.”