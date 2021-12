Friends First

Stause found their romance even more special because it originated from years of friendship.

“I feel like there’s something about becoming best friends with someone first, way before anything was there. I just feel like I’ve never had that before,” Stause gushed during an interview with Extra in November 2021. “This [has] never happened where he’s my best friend and we just became so close with work. I do recommend it to anyone to do it backwards.”