How It Started

In her February 2022 memoir, Under Construction, Stause opened up about the duo’s “curveball” romance, explaining that she had “developed a huge amount of respect” for her boss through the years.

“Jason was there for every breakup I had, and every bad day, and we became close through all those conversations. He became my best friend,” she wrote, adding that “there was nothing romantic” between them for a long time and that “the thought of us being together didn’t cross our minds.”

One night, the duo shared a kiss — and everything changed. “What could have ended up with us laughing and saying, ‘What were we thinking?’ instead kicked off my first relationship where I’ve felt like I can be 100 percent myself,” she recalled. “At this point, I don’t know what the future holds for either of us, and by the time you read this I guess we’ll find out. One thing I am sure of is that we will always have an enormous amount of love, respect and friendship between us.”