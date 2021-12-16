Mixing Business With Pleasure

Stause told E! News in December 2021 that when she first joined the Oppenheim Group she came in with a “fake it till you make it” mentality. It wasn’t until she built up a real confidence in herself that she was able to go from coworkers to more with Oppenheim. Luckily, he’s always been her biggest cheerleader.

“With Jason, I just feel like the work/relationship dynamic, it’s not as complicated as people would think because we were best friends before and we work together all the time,” she said. “It just kind of felt easy.”