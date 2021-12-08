Heather Rae Young

During an interview with Us on the red carpet at the PCAs in December 2021, Tarek El Moussa claimed he “called it” that Stause and Jason were in item.

“He did. We all went to Vegas together, and he says to me, ‘They’re together. They’re going to get together,’” Young told Us during the joint chat with her husband, who noted he could “just tell” by their mannerisms.

Young continued: “And I was like, ‘No, no, no.’ And then I found out the same time as everyone else said on social media and I was like, ‘What?’ And I voiced memoed Chrishell — I was like, ‘You didn’t tell me!’ … She said, ‘I wanted to tell you so bad.’ But I respect why they didn’t because we were outed by our second date, so I understand wanting to protect your relationship until you’re ready.”