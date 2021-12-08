Maya Vander

“I heard some rumors before about the two of them, but I didn’t know for a fact,” Vander told Us in December 2021. “And I found out like everybody else on social media because we were sending screenshots of the Instagram picture and we were in break. So when she did film and she came back to the office and we had [a] scene, I literally, I attacked her with so many questions cause I was still like, ‘How on earth did everything happen?’ We didn’t see it coming.”

The Miami resident added that their relationship is “not a PR stunt” despite speculation.

“They are really together and they are very happy,” she said. “I know that production filmed season 5 [with] them going on dates and I’m not involved in any of those scenes, but I’m sure we’re going to see that and I’m sure the audience is curious to see that cause everybody wonders, ‘Is this real?’”