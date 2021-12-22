Jason Oppenheim

In July 2021, Stause posted a series of photos to Instagram that showed her cuddling up with her Selling Sunset costar. “Love you Chrishell,” Jason’s twin brother, Brett Oppenheim, commented on the post. “Thank you for making my brother happy.” After several more of their coworkers chimed in to say they were happy for the couple, Jason confirmed to Us that the pair had become a couple. “Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship,” he said. “I care about her deeply and we’re very happy together.”

Before the new year, however, the duo went their separate ways. “She was the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life,” the Oppenheim Group cofounder wrote via Instagram in December 2021, explaining that the duo had “different wants regarding a family.”

Stause reiterated her ex’s statement, writing via social media, “Men have the luxury of time that women don’t and that’s just the way it goes. All of that being said, navigating this public terrain is difficult and I am just trying my best.”