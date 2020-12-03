Justin Hartley

While the actor has stayed mum on their split, Stause got emotional about their divorce on season 3 of Selling Sunset.

“It takes a toll on your soul, where you just feel like … the anger! Like, how could you do it this way? And the sadness, like, I love him so much. This was my best friend,” she said on the show. “Who do I talk to now? It’s such a roller-coaster.”

In their divorce documents obtained by Us, Hartley claimed that the pair split in July 2019, months before they attended the Emmys together that September. Stause, however, listed their date of separation as November 22, 2019, the same day he filed.

Us broke the news in May 2020 that Hartley started seeing former costar Sofia Pernas.