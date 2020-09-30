Chrishell Stause’s Evolution: From Soap Star to ‘Selling Sunset’ and Beyond

A Tough Start

Stause had a hard upbringing and at many times was homeless or living out of a car. “I’m not gonna sugarcoat it, it sucked. It sucks being the kid living in poverty. A lot of times you’re the smelly kid if you don’t have running water and there’s nothing you can do about it. it’s just a memory that still makes me sweat to this day. it’s not fun,” she revealed during an episode of Selling Sunset. “That stuff really does stay with you, no matter what event I’m at, what red carpet, what $40 million house I’m in, that is where I’m from and it won’t ever change. I just feel so happy to have gotten out of that situation.”