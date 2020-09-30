Chrishell Stause’s Evolution: From Soap Star to ‘Selling Sunset’ and Beyond

First Engagement

Stause met Matthew Morrison in 2006, and the pair got engaged in 2007. However, they split shortly after. The Glee alum later said in an interview that he “felt under pressure from society” to propose because he was 27 and thought he needed to start a family. Stause was 25 at the time.

“I didn’t know who I was at 25. And I didn’t know what I wanted because actually if I ended up with the person I was with when I was 25, I would want to kill myself,” the reality star later said on Selling Sunset. “Yeah, you can Google that! You were a d–k! Sorry!”