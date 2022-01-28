A Lesson Learned

In an excerpt from her memoir, Stause opened up about how her past relationships allowed her to recognize that she “deserve[d] to be treated” better.

“When someone is in love, it’s hard to convince that person that the relationship isn’t right,” she wrote, noting that relationships can “turn toxic over time” in some situations. “Even if he’s waving red flags like a bullfighter to everyone around you, you’re the girl striding right up to him, oblivious to any impending danger. You’re too distracted and in your own world to listen.”