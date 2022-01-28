Moving On

During season 4 of Selling Sunset, the former soap opera star reflected on how her life changed after splitting from Hartley.

“I’ve never been in a better place in my career. I really feel empowered of being a different — a better version of myself than I ever have been. And I feel like I’ve found my voice. There’s no anger left there because now I’ve realized that’s not something I wanted for myself,” she explained. “I mean, if he wants to have 50 wives, go live your best life because I really feel like I am. … Once you know something wasn’t right, whether it was your decision or not, now, you are where you’re meant to be.”

Stause added that her motto was “out with the old” and “in with the new.”