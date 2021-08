Kyle’s Arrest

Kyle faced more legal troubles in May 2019 when he was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine after police found drugs in his car in Oklahoma. He also had a warrant in Georgia for death threats he allegedly made against his ex Alexus Whilby.

The district attorney opted to drop the drug charges against Kyle in Oklahoma. As for the case in Georgia, he was booked for terroristic threats and released on his own recognizance.