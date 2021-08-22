Lindsie’s Alleged Affairs With ‘Bachelorette’ Alums

Lindsie claimed in a July 2019 police report that Todd and Chase “were going to release [a] sex tape involving her.” Her father subsequently alleged to E! News that the family had “tried to keep Lindsie’s extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray [during her marriage to Campbell] private for her sake since August of 2016.”

Murray insisted that he and Lindsie had “been friends for years” amid the allegations, while Hayes said he “did not make a sex tape” with her. Instead, he claimed that they “got caught on [a] security camera.”

Lindsie’s attorney alleged that she had “been a constant target of lies, harassment and threats from her family and, as a result, has been distancing herself from the Chrisley family since 2017.”