The Custody Battle Over Kyle’s Daughter Chloe

Todd’s eldest son struggled with addiction after welcoming daughter Chloe with ex Angela Johnson in November 2012. The “Chrisley Confessions” cohost was awarded shared custody — alongside Johnson — of his granddaughter in 2013 after Kyle was arrested and charged with assault.

Kyle alleged in 2014 that his dad “stole” Chloe from him because her appearance on the reality show “would be good for his demographic.” However, Todd seemingly addressed the accusations via Twitter, writing, “My son Kyle is bipolar, he suffers from mental illness, he will struggle for life.”

Todd gained full custody of Chloe after Johnson was arrested in 2016 for allegedly defrauding Medicaid and food stamps.