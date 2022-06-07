Todd and Julie’s Fraud Case Goes to Trial

Two years after the couple were charged with several counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy, Todd and Julie’s trial began in May 2022 in Atlanta. During the court hearing, the duo were accused of exaggerating their earnings to banks to allegedly borrow more than $30 million. The Chrisleys, however, claimed that their former employee Mark Braddock committed the crimes behind their backs and was therefore fired back in 2012.

In June 2022, a jury ruled that the twosome were guilty on all counts, which included five counts of bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and one count of tax fraud. Julie, for her part, was previously accused of creating a fake credit report and false bank statements to rent a home, which led to an additional charge of one count of wire fraud and one count of obstruction of justice, according to The Tennessean.

Todd and Julie, who now face up to 30 years in prison, are planning to appeal the conviction, per a statement from their attorney. Their sentencing hearing is scheduled for a later date. Beverly Hills-based legal expert Jeffrey W. Steinberger, who is not affiliated with the case, told Us that the duo could be looking at “enormous jail time.”